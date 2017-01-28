$0 Find your next job at the Goodwill Job Fair on Thursday, March 16, 1-4pm. Meet with more than two-dozen representatives from area companies. Attend Job Fair Boot Camp session listed below and get...
$0 The Vega String Quartet, comprised of Domenic Salerni & Jessica Shuang Wu, violins; Yinzi Kong, viola; Guang Wang, cello is the Quartet in Residence at Emory University. The quartet is a frequent g...
$0 Middle Georgia Job Fair Join us for the Middle Georgia Job Fair Thurs., Sept. 15, 2016 from 1-4 p.m. in the Anderson Conference Center in Macon, GA. For more information please call 478-703-0703. 5...