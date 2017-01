Agnes Scott College's Kirk Concert & Master Class Series presents the Vega String Quartet $0 The Vega String Quartet, comprised of Domenic Salerni & Jessica Shuang Wu, violins; Yinzi Kong, viola; Guang Wang, cello is the Quartet in Residence at Emory University. The quartet is a frequent g...

Nurturing Competent Communicators $0 Andrew Pudewa and the Institute for Excellence in Writing welcome you to a free evening workshop for teachers, parents, grandparents— all educators. To register, visit IEW.com/FL2017.

Nurturing Competent Communicators $0 Andrew Pudewa and the Institute for Excellence in Writing welcome you to a free evening workshop for teachers, parents, grandparents— all educators. To register, visit IEW.com/FL2017.